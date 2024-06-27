Welcome to Soulful Setti's

Indulge in the soulful flavors of Chef Alexis' culinary creations at Twist 181 Lounge, where every bite is a journey through comfort and tradition. Set in Twist 181 Lounge, Alexis' food brings a touch of home-cooked goodness to your dining experience.





​At Soulful Setti's, we're passionate about sharing the warmth and love of Southern cuisine with our guests. From mouth watering Creole Seafood Gumbo to Blackened Salmon, each dish is crafted with care and attention to detail, using only the finest ingredients and time-honored recipes.





​Join us at Twist 181 Lounge and treat yourself to a taste of true soul food. Whether you're craving classic comfort food or innovative twists on traditional favorites, Alexis' menu has something for everyone. So come hungry, leave happy, and savor the soulful flavors of Alexis' food at Twist 181 Lounge.