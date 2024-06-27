Step into the flavorful world of Alexis, where every dish tells a story and every bite is infused with love and a piece of her soul. From the bustling kitchens of New Jersey to the tropical paradise of Hawaii, and now nestled in the heart of Baldwin County, Alabama, Alexis has traversed the culinary landscape with a passion that knows no bounds.





​Since childhood, the kitchen has been Alexis' playground, a place where she discovered the magic of cooking and baking. For her, there's no greater joy than sharing the warmth and comfort of homemade food with others. It's not just about nourishment—it's about creating moments of happiness and connection around the dining table.





​In high school, Alexis embarked on a culinary adventure through the vocational program at the Culinary Education Center in Asbury Park, NJ. Here, they honed their skills and ignited a lifelong passion for the art of cooking. But their journey didn't stop there.





​With a thirst for knowledge and a drive for success, Alexis pursued a diverse range of interests. She earned an A.A.S. in Paralegal Studies, showcasing their versatility and commitment to excellence in academia. And in November 2024, Alexis will proudly graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor's in Computer Science, a testament to their dedication and intellect.





​But amidst her academic pursuits, Alexis never lost sight of her true passion: food.





​With over 17 years of experience in the restaurant business, including a distinguished tenure in the Army Reserves as a 92G (Culinary Specialist), Alexis has honed her craft to perfection. Taking a break to delve into the rich tapestry of global cuisines, Alexis embarked on a quest to understand the cultural significance behind each dish, enriching her culinary repertoire in the process.





​Armed with her ServSafe Food Manager Certification, she's navigated the culinary world with skill and precision, ensuring that every dish they create is not only delicious but also safe and hygienic.





​Despite a deep appreciation for a variety of flavors, Alexis' heart has always been drawn to Southern, Soul, Creole, and Cajun cuisines. And now, with roots firmly planted in Baldwin County, Alabama, she's found the perfect canvas to share their favorite dishes with the world.





​But Alexis' passion for food extends beyond the kitchen. In her downtime, you might find her cooking up a storm with her daughter, indulging in the art of crochet, or honing her skills in the boxing ring of her garage. And as someone who has a partner who is Active Duty Navy, she's opened their home to those who can't be with family during the holidays, hosting gatherings filled with love, laughter, and, of course, delicious food.





​For Alexis, food isn't just a career—it's a way of life. It's about bringing joy to others, fostering connections, and creating unforgettable memories. Whether she's whipping up a Southern feast, crafting Creole delicacies, or experimenting with Cajun flavors, Alexis pours her heart and soul into every dish she creates.