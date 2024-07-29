Soulful Setti's Twist 181 Lounge Kitchen
Soups
Appetizers
- Smoked Sausage and Crawfish Dip
A zesty fusion of Cajun spices, savory smoked sausage, and succulent crawfish, sure to tantalize your taste buds. Served warm with Tortilla chips.$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$17.00
- Buttery Skillet Cornbread
Crafted to perfection and made to order with a sweet, golden crust and buttery interior.
- Quesabirria Fries
Fries topped with birria meat, cheese, and salsa verde.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Shrimp
Served with Cajun Tartar. Can be blackened for a gluten free option. Can be tossed in Hot Honey Buffalo.$16.00
- Boudin Balls
Savor the irresistible crunch and flavor of our Boudin Balls—perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, these are a must-try for any connoisseur of Southern cuisine. Accompanied by house remoulade.$18.00
- Fried Alligator Bites
Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, these delectable morsels offer a unique taste of the bayou that's sure to leave you craving more. Accompanied by house remoulade.$17.00
- Fried Mac and Cheese
Served with your choice of sauce. Smoky BBQ | Hot Honey Buffalo | Buffalo$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Hands On
- Quesabirria Tacos
3 quesabirria tacos served with a side of consommé. Topped with onions and cilantro.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bourbon Bacon Smash Burger
2 smash burger patties, cheddar cheese, bourbon bacon jam, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of Twist Chips or salted fries and a small ramekin of potato salad.$19.00
- All American Smash Burger
2 smash burger patties, American cheese, burger sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with your choice of Twist Chips or salted fries and a small ramekin of potato salad.$18.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with Cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Served with your choice of Twist Chips or salted fries and a small ramekin of potato salad.$18.00
- Finger Lickin' Wings
6 wings served with ranch or blue cheese. Tossed in your choice of sauce. Smoky BBQ | Buffalo | Hot Honey Buffalo$17.00
Sides
- Four Cheese Baked Macaroni
A rich blend of smoked gouda, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses, all enveloped in our seasoned cheese sauce and tossed with elbow macaroni. Baked to perfection until golden brown, then crowned with a Twist chip, and sprinkled with green onions for that extra flair.$6.00
- Candied Sweet Potatoes
Slices of sweet potatoes cooked until tender in a luscious cinnamon brown sugar glaze. A comforting classic that brings warmth and nostalgia to every bite$6.00
- Corn Maque Choux
Experience the vibrant flavors of our Corn Maque Choux, where diced peppers, roasted corn, and savory bacon dance together in a skillet. Simmered in a luxurious reduction of heavy cream and infused with Cajun seasoning.$6.00
- Flash-fried Brussels
Treat yourself to our Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts, crispy and irresistible. Pick between feta with charred Vidalia vinaigrette for a tangy kick or bourbon bacon jam for a rich indulgence.$6.00
- Black-eyed Peas
Savor the down-home goodness of our Black-Eyed Peas, slow-cooked to perfection and seasoned with a blend of savory spices and smoked turkey leg. A soulful side dish that brings comfort and flavor to any meal.$6.00
- Collard Greens
Delight in our Collard Greens, simmered to tender perfection with the rich flavor of smoked turkey leg. Each bite is a savory symphony of Southern comfort, sure to satisfy your soul.$6.00
- Potato Salad$6.00
Food Challenges
- Cookout Roll Challenge
Pulled Pork and candied sweet potatoes rolled in a skillet of buttery sweet cornbread like a sushi roll. Then it is cut and placed on a bed of mac and cheese, drizzled with smoky BBQ sauce, and topped with green onions. You can opt out of the challenge and just order the roll instead. Finish this roll in 6 minutes (monitored by a staff member), and the chef will buy you a beer as well as order you a complimentary cookout roll challenge tee-shirt in your size. Must sign a waiver.$28.00
Complimentary Dessert
Whichever creation the Chef wanted to make today!