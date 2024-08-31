Online Ordering Available!
Soulful Setti's Twist 181 Lounge Kitchen
Party Platter Pre-Order
Appetizer Platters
Hands-on Platters
Cornbread
Dessert
To-Go Catering
Soul Food
- Double Meat
Choose 2 meats, 2 sides, and 1 dessert. Priced per person. Minimum 10$60.00
- Double Seafood$73.00
- Meat & Seafood$69.00
- Creole Seafood Gumbo (No pork)$7.00
- Creole Seafood Gumbo (with Pork)$7.00
- Sweet Buttery Skillet Cornbread
Serves 4 per skillet$10.00
- Deviled Eggs
Serves 10$12.00
- Meatloaf$13.00
- Oxtails$25.00
- Smothered Chicken$18.00
- Smothered Turkey Wings$20.00
- Fried Chicken$16.00
- Fried Shrimp$17.00
- Fried Catfish$28.00
- Jambalaya$20.00
- Cornbread Dressing$7.00
- Kickin' Collard Greens$7.00
- Black-eyed Peas$7.00
- Candied Sweet Potatoes$7.00
- Dirty Rice$7.00
- Basmati Rice$7.00
- Cheese Grits$7.00
- 4 Cheese Baked Mac and Cheese$7.00
- Sweet Potato Pie (serves 8)$20.00
- Peach Cobbler (serves 10)$19.00
- 7-up Cake (serves 8)$16.00
- Banana Pudding (serves 8)$19.00
Double Seafood
Choose 2 Seafood
Required*
Please select 2
Choose 2 Sides
Required*
Please select 2
Choose 1 Dessert
Required*
Please select 1
Soulful Setti's Location and Hours
(251) 385-9453
Closed • Opens Sunday at 4PM