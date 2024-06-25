Soulful Setti's Twist 181 Lounge Kitchen
Soups
- Creole Seafood Gumbo
A rich blend of shrimp, crab, fish, and andouille sausage with okra and tomatoes, perfected with a browned roux. Served over rice and garnished with green onions.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- French Onion Soup
Savor the classic comfort of our French Onion Soup, crafted with sweet Vidalia onions and topped with melted muenster cheese for a delightful twist on tradition.$7.00
Appetizers
- Smoked Sausage and Crawfish Dip
A zesty fusion of Cajun spices, savory smoked sausage, and succulent crawfish, sure to tantalize your taste buds. Served warm with Tortilla chips.$17.00
- Jalapeño Conecuh Poppers
A tantalizing fusion of fiery jalapeños stuffed with savory Conecuh sausage and melted cheese, delivering a burst of flavor in every bite. Served with ranch dressing.$15.00
- Buttery Skillet Cornbread
Crafted to perfection and made to order with a sweet, golden crust and buttery interior. Served with cinnamon honey butter and jalapeño butter. Add cracklings for $1.$12.00
- Truffle Fries
With your choice of crispy golden fries or butterfly chips that are delicately tossed in a black truffle parmesan seasoning mix, served alongside a decadent garlic white truffle aioli dipping sauce.$16.00
- Fried Shrimp
A delightful plate featuring six succulent shrimp, perfectly fried to golden perfection. Accompanied by the Chef's signature Cajun tartar sauce.$16.00
- Boudin Balls
Savor the irresistible crunch and flavor of our Boudin Balls—perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, these are a must-try for any connoisseur of Southern cuisine. Accompanied by house remoulade.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Alligator Bites
Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, these delectable morsels offer a unique taste of the bayou that's sure to leave you craving more. Accompanied by house remoulade.$17.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy slices of tangy green tomatoes, coated in a golden crust. Paired with our Chef's signature remoulade sauce.$14.00
Boards
Small Plates
- Lamb Chops
A succulent cut marinated in olive oil, garlic, and herbs, pan-fried to perfection for a delectable seasoned crust. Drizzles with a luscious mustard cream sauce, each bite is a symphony of flavor, sure to tantalize your taste buds. They come fully cooked!$23.00
- Little Pig
A generous serving of tender, flavorful pulled pork, drizzled with your choice of Smoky BBQ or Alabama White sauce and served atop a bed of delicious candied sweet potatoes.$18.00
- Finger Lickin' Wings
Tossed in our house wing rub, fried to crispy perfection, and then coated in your choice of the Chef's signature wing sauce or jerk rub and ranch or bleu cheese. Smoky BBQ | Alabama White | Buffalo | Hot Honey Buffalo | Korean BBQ | Jerk Rub$17.00
- Lil' Shrimp and Grits
A savory sensation featuring five jumbo shrimp sautéed in bacon grease with fresh peppers and chicken stock, seasoned to perfection and served atop creamy cheese grits on a small plate and garnished with green onions.$18.00
Sandwiches
- Bourbon Bacon Smash Burger
Featuring two 4 oz smash burger patties topped with melted cheddar cheese, bourbon bacon jam, and caramelized onions, atop crispy lettuce and juicy tomato, nestled between a garlic-buttered brioche bun.$19.00
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich
A mouthwatering creation featuring thinly sliced ribeye roast, delicately drizzled with au jus and topped with fresh, melted mozzarella cheese and horseradish aioli. Served on freshly baked and garlic-buttered toasted bread, each bite is a burst of savory flavor.$21.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled BBQ pork drizzled with your choice of Smoky BBQ or Alabama White Sauce, melted cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions, nestled between a garlic-buttered, toasted brioche bun.$18.00
Entrees
- Blackened Salmon
Savor the exquisite taste of our Blackened Salmon, served with aromatic rice pilaf and tantalizing corn maque choux. Delight in the harmonious blend of spices and fresh ingredients in every savory mouthful.$27.00
- Big Shrimp and Grits
A savory sensation featuring 10 jumbo shrimp sautéed in bacon grease with fresh peppers and chicken stock, seasoned to perfection and served atop creamy cheese grits in a large bowl and garnished with green onions. Accompany with your choice of 1 side.$26.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Plate
A generous serving of tender, flavorful pulled pork, drizzled with your choice of Smoky BBQ or Alabama White sauce and served with your choice of 2 sides and a half skillet of our buttery skillet corn bread.$28.00
Desserts
- Banana Pudding
Delight in our comforting Banana Pudding, crafted with layers of freshly made vanilla pudding and slices of ripe bananas. Embrace the nostalgia of our house-made Nilla wafers nestled between each creamy layer. Crowned with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and a charming Nilla wafer.$7.00
- Apple Pie Ala Mode
Treat yourself to a slice of pure bliss with our Fresh-Baked Homemade Apple Pie, served warm to perfection. Accompanied by a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream and adorned with a generous drizzle of our house-made caramel sauce. Topped off with a cloud of freshly whipped cream.$7.00
Sides
- Four Cheese Baked Macaroni
A rich blend of smoked gouda, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses, all enveloped in our seasoned cheese sauce and tossed with elbow macaroni. Baked to perfection until golden brown, then crowned with a Twist chip, and sprinkled with green onions for that extra flair.$6.00
- Candied Sweet Potatoes
Slices of sweet potatoes cooked until tender in a luscious cinnamon brown sugar glaze. A comforting classic that brings warmth and nostalgia to every bite$6.00
- Corn Maque Choux
Experience the vibrant flavors of our Corn Maque Choux, where diced peppers, roasted corn, and savory bacon dance together in a skillet. Simmered in a luxurious reduction of heavy cream and infused with Cajun seasoning.$6.00
- Flash-fried Brussels
Treat yourself to our Flash-Fried Brussels Sprouts, crispy and irresistible. Pick between feta with charred Vidalia vinaigrette for a tangy kick or bourbon bacon jam for a rich indulgence.$6.00
- Black-eyed Peas
Savor the down-home goodness of our Black-Eyed Peas, slow-cooked to perfection and seasoned with a blend of savory spices. A soulful side dish that brings comfort and flavor to any meal.$6.00
- Collard Greens
Delight in our Collard Greens, simmered to tender perfection with the rich flavor of smoked turkey leg. Each bite is a savory symphony of Southern comfort, sure to satisfy your soul.$6.00
Four Cheese Baked Macaroni
A rich blend of smoked gouda, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses, all enveloped in our seasoned cheese sauce and tossed with elbow macaroni. Baked to perfection until golden brown, then crowned with a Twist chip, and sprinkled with green onions for that extra flair.