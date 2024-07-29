Cookout Roll Challenge

Pulled Pork and candied sweet potatoes rolled in a skillet of buttery sweet cornbread like a sushi roll. Then it is cut and placed on a bed of mac and cheese, drizzled with smoky BBQ sauce, and topped with green onions. You can opt out of the challenge and just order the roll instead. Finish this roll in 6 minutes (monitored by a staff member), and the chef will buy you a beer as well as order you a complimentary cookout roll challenge tee-shirt in your size. Must sign a waiver.