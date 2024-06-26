Online Ordering Available!
Soulful Setti's Twist 181 Lounge Kitchen
Taco Tuesday
- $2 Taco of the Week
Pork taco of the week! Cannot be used in the combination deals.$2.00
- Single Taco
Choose from Quesabirria, Lengua, or Cajun Shrimp!$5.00
- Mix and Match
Choose 3 tacos: Quesabirria, Lengua, and/or Cajun Shrimp$14.00
- Taco Platter
Choose 6 tacos: Quesabirria, Lengua, and/or Cajun Shrimp$27.00
- Taco Dinner
Choose 3 tacos: Quesabirria, Lengua, and/or Cajun Shrimp. Comes with rice and refried beans.$17.00
- Family-Style
Choose 12 tacos: Quesabirria, Lengua, and/or Cajun Shrimp. Comes with a bowl of rice and a bowl of refried beans!$55.00
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Refried Beans$2.00
